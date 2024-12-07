Hendershot Investments Inc. Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Booking comprises 3.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 30.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,164,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,300.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,177.16 and a 1-year high of $5,337.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,684.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,130.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,837.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

