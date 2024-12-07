Hendershot Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,998 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,716 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Brookfield by 4,054.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,542,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,076,000 after buying an additional 1,505,372 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4,149.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 776,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 758,076 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,949,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,614,000 after purchasing an additional 750,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

