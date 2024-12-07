Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 3,187,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,542,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
