Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HPE. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This represents a 26.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,748,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,507,000 after purchasing an additional 822,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,602,000 after buying an additional 617,691 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,149,000 after buying an additional 921,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

