HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 15,964 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $17,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 3.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.48. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

