HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 374,609 Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 374,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,370,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 4.80% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,155,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,094,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVTR opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

