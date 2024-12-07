HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129,248 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,520 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after buying an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,790,000 after buying an additional 2,705,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,261,000 after buying an additional 1,265,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3,155.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,241 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.78. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $100.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,974. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

