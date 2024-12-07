HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 97,483 Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,483 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 5.95% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GPIX stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3581 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.