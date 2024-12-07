HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 97,483 Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,483 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 5.95% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GPIX stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
