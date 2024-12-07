HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $22,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 378,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 91.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 143,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average of $131.93. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

