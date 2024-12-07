HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 102,725 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,725 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3,502.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 411.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 960,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after acquiring an additional 773,051 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $11,909,000. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,078,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $4,653,000.

BATS:PJUN opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

