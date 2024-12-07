Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Barclays by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 158,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 82,884 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 19.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 129.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 9.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

