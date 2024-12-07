Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $382,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in KLA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $870.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.30.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $648.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $687.30 and its 200-day moving average is $754.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $530.07 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

