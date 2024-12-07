Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New $407,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $136.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $141.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at $360,956,212.50. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,255,395. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,799 shares of company stock valued at $16,449,718. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

