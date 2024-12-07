Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CNI opened at $106.97 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6108 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.