Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 3,114 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 228.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5,660.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 431,295 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 7.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,296,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 85,987 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.12. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

