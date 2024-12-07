Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 355 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,875 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $62.92.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

