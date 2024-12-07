Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $462,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC opened at $191.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.61 and its 200 day moving average is $172.55. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $192.36.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

