HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.57. HIVE Digital Technologies shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 2,570,982 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $575.55 million, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 3.39.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,894,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,231 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 202.4% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

