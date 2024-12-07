Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.08) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
Hochschild Mining Stock Performance
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
