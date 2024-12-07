Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 51,415 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCO. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 201.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $30.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

