Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 167.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,953 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF opened at $23.25 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $126.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

