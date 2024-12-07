Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 11,123 Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 239.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 503.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.99. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.97 and a 1-year high of $133.71. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $127,222.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,721.76. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

