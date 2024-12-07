Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,743,682 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,782,000 after buying an additional 6,544,102 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in DexCom by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 876,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,298,000 after purchasing an additional 288,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DexCom by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,538,000 after purchasing an additional 353,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock worth $399,319. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $77.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

