Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,136 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Globant by 529.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $229.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.63.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globant from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

