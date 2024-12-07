Holocene Advisors LP Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.79 and a 12 month high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $150,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $905,187.04. This represents a 14.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

