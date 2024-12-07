Holocene Advisors LP Lowers Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,850 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in RH were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 308.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of RH by 25.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.73.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $376.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a fifty-two week low of $212.43 and a fifty-two week high of $398.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.54.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $27,016.86. This represents a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.