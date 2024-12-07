Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Thomas Stenger Sells 1,250 Shares

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $16,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,452 shares in the company, valued at $318,478.16. This trade represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Stenger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, November 6th, Thomas Stenger sold 1,250 shares of Hope Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $15,625.00.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.53.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $246.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on HOPE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,703,000 after buying an additional 48,237 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 109.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 132,677 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 66.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 68,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 30.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,553,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,192,000 after buying an additional 1,054,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.