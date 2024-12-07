Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 340,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 188,950 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,448,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 134,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $859.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.52. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.