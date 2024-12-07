Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 265,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 172.8% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 15.8% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 19.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $758.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

SNCY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNCY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $30,688.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,652.58. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $578,221.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,464.55. This represents a 31.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,720 shares of company stock valued at $660,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.