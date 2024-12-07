Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 210,700 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 210,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Air Transport Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,320.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -549.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

