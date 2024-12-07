Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 90,350 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,350 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 285.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,887.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,200.00%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.16.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

