Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Trading Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 7,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 15,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

