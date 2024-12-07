HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s Why

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.53 and last traded at $136.26. 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 22,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.06.

HOYA Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.64.

About HOYA

(Get Free Report)

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.