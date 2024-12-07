Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267,489 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 219,186 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.16% of Huntington Bancshares worth $33,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.