iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,885 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $696.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $662.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $431.98 and a 1 year high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,839.40. The trade was a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. This represents a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

