iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $42.98 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 533,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 0.8% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $42,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.95.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

