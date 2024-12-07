iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 151,302 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

