iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,115 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,115 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $218.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $201.58 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

