iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 301,858 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1 %

HD stock opened at $431.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

