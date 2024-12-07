IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $27,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $435.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $445.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.13. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.56.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

