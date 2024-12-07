IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,095,000 after purchasing an additional 167,861 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,868 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,594,000 after acquiring an additional 257,415 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,019,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 830,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 517,187 shares during the period.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

