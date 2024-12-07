IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 176,515 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
FALN stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.