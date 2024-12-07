IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 176,515 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1372 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

