IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Globant by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 111,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,839,000 after buying an additional 55,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock opened at $229.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.63.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

