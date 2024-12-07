IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.29.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.81.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.