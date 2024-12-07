Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $230.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Truist Financial increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.30.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $273.53 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

