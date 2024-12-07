Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.62, but opened at $73.02. Incyte shares last traded at $74.34, with a volume of 65,305 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

Incyte Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 542.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $293,222.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,786.56. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,745 shares of company stock worth $1,311,687. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 28.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,833,000 after buying an additional 779,243 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,769,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 17,460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,851 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 70.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,041 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $156,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

