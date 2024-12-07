Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $794.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $77.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,163 shares in the company, valued at $136,754.55. The trade was a 25.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,368.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,082.02. The trade was a 4.48 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1,729.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Independent Bank by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

