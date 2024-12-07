Insider Buying: New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director Acquires 6,200 Shares of Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $72,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,122,655 shares in the company, valued at $48,441,196.25. The trade was a 0.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NMFC opened at $11.80 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.10 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.91%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,823,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,811,000 after buying an additional 100,315 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,249,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,980,000 after purchasing an additional 168,719 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 28.2% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 348,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 54.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 67,990 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

