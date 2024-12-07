Insider Buying: Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Director Purchases 25,975 Shares of Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Heidi Henson bought 25,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $100,003.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,003.75. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

CATX stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $540,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

