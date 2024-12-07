Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.30, for a total value of $7,682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $161,639.80. This represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.30, for a total value of $7,682,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $19,112,232.00.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $343.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.54. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,919,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 435,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 214.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 322,868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $57,525,000 after buying an additional 220,078 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

